The M3 CS and M4 CSL are similar M models and yet cater to different audiences as one is a family sedan while the other is a two-seat coupe. They may have the same S58 engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and many other commonalities but there is a major differentiator – the speedy saloon has xDrive while the two-door M sends power only to the rear wheels. On the flip side, the more practical of the two cars is also about 140 kilograms (nearly 310 pounds) heavier.

The folks over at Carwow decided to organize a series of drag races with these two spicy M models. In a bid to even the odds, the M3 CS was put in rear-wheel-drive mode for the first couple of duels. Predictably, the M4 CSL won them without breaking a sweat thanks to its significantly lower curb weight. With xDrive turned on, the super sedan obliterated the coupe by launching off the line much quicker to show the benefits of having AWD.

Several rolling races from 50 mph (80 km/h) to the half-mile mark followed, and with traction issues out of the equation, the M4 CSL won all of them. Interestingly, the M3 CS won the subsequent brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h) even though it was the heavier of the two cars. It should be mentioned both cars came equipped with carbon ceramic brakes.

Although BMW won’t do an M3 CSL like in the good ol’ days of the E46, it will however introduce an M4 CS. The high-performance coupe is expected to arrive in 2024 when the M3 and M4 lineups will go through a Life Cycle Impulse. The LCI models are set to receive redesigned headlights and slightly more power for the Competition xDrive variants, among other changes. The M3 Touring is also getting these updates, despite being introduced just last year.

BMW is rumored to continue production of the M3 until 2027 and of the M4 until 2028, so who knows what the folks from Munich are cooking up to keep the cars fresh and competitive.

Source: Carwow / YouTube