The new BMW G87 M2 Coupe is already regarded as a fun sports car that can deliver an exhilarating driving experience. But what if you could make it even more exciting? That’s where Akrapovič comes in. The Slovenian company is a world-renowned manufacturer of exhaust systems for motorcycles and cars. Their products are known for their superior quality, performance, and sound. And now, they have a new range of products for the BMW M2 Coupe G87.

Lighter than stock exhaust

At the forefront of this collaboration was the Akrapovič Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust. This exhaust is made from high-grade titanium and is 7.3 kg lighter than the standard stock exhaust. This weight reduction helps to improve the performance of the M2 Coupé, while the titanium construction ensures that the exhaust is durable and long-lasting.

The Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust also features a choice of two tailpipe designs: either the groundbreaking octagonal shape or the more traditional and classic design. Both tailpipe designs are made from carbon fibre, which further enhances the look and feel of the G87 M2. Akrapovič didn’t stop at the exterior.

More Power

When tested on Akrapovič’s dyno against a stock BMW M2, the exhaust yielded tangible results. Power surged by 3.9 kW at 2,800 rpm, and torque gained a muscular 13.5 Nm at the same revs. With this increase in performance, ECU remapping is not needed, and the exhaust meets ECE type-approval conditions for the BMW M2 (G87) with OPF filters.

In addition to the Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust, Akrapovič also offers a range of other products for the BMW G87 M2. These include hand-crafted carbon-fibre rear diffusers, a rear wing (also made from carbon fiber), and others.

Mounted on swan-neck brackets of CNC-machined aluminum, the wing wasn’t just an accessory; it was a performance enhancement, directing downforce with precision honed through FEM analysis and CFD simulations. Also, the wing is fully manually adjustable to obtain the best angle for particular driving styles.

All of the products in the Akrapovič range for the BMW G87 M2 are designed to enhance the performance, looks, and sound of the car. If you’re looking to take your new BMW M2 to the next level, then Akrapovič might have the answer for you.