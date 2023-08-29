As is the case with just about every new M product, tuners are eager to get their hands on the latest performance car developed by BMW’s go-faster division. The second-generation M2 is no exception as we’ve already seen our fair share of custom builds even though series production of the G87 started in December 2022. In this short interval, the German luxury brand has assembled over 10,000 units, so there are a lot of cars out there ready to be modified.

The aftermarket specialists at dAHLer are rolling out their stage 1 kit for the entry-level M car to take its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine to new power heights. The S58 inline-six has been dialed to 552 horsepower and 660 Newton-meters (487 pound-feet) of torque, which represents a healthy boost of 92 hp and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft).

Aside from the extra oomph, the latest M2 gets a carbon fiber air intake and a sports air filter, not to mention a stainless-steel exhaust system with quad 100-mm tips and bi-flap control. Give the tuner a bit more time and it’ll introduce a stage 2 kit to bump horsepower and torque numbers further. Meanwhile, the stage 1 program can be complemented by additional hardware and visual changes.

BMW’s not-so-baby-anymore M car can be equipped with a set of sports springs to lower the front section of the car by 27 millimeters (1.06 inches) and the rear by 25 mm (0.98 in). A pricier option is represented by a more sophisticated coilover suspension, providing adjustability in terms of height and stiffness.

You can swap out the OEM wheels (19 inches front and 20 inches rear) in favor of dAHLer’s set with 21-inch forged wheels for both axles. These come wrapped around 275/25 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear tires and are said to be lighter than the original wheels fitted by BMW. As a final touch, the M2 can be equipped with a chunky front spoiler lip color-coordinated with the rest of the body or you can have it in naked carbon fiber.

Source: dAHLer