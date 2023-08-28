The new BMW M3 CS has once again proven its performance credentials, setting a lap time of 1:19.1 minutes on the Circuit Anneau du Rhin. This is more than a full second faster than the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance, which despite its hybrid powertrain and 671 hp, could not keep up with the M3 CS. The new supped up M3 comes ahead of the G87 M2 (1:20.2 min) and also ahead of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (1:21.7 min).

xDrive and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Tires

There are a couple of points worth mentioning. The BMW M3 CS is an all-wheel drive track-ready machine, while the M2 is more of a daily driver with a rear-wheel drive setup. Additionally, the grip on the M3 CS was provided by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires while the M2 used the standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. The power also plays in the favor of the M3 CS: 543 horsepower vs. 453 in the M2. It’s unclear what tire setup was included with the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Perf.

In the world of performance cars, BMW’s M division has long been synonymous with thrilling driving experiences. So it comes as no surprise that the 2024 BMW M3 CS takes the impressive M3 Competition and elevates its intensity to a new level. It also lost a significant 75 pounds of weight, which translates into a noticeably more agile and responsive driving experience.

During our test drive, the M3 CS revealed a distinct character when contrasted with the M3 Competition. It delivers a heightened rawness, a more primal and beastly demeanor. The M3 CS practically implores you to push its limits, and in return, it effortlessly empowers your driving behavior. The mechanical updates might be small, but the end result is impressive. Also, in comparison to the G80 M3 Competition xDrive, the new 2024 BMW M3 CS delivers a noticeable sense of lightness, agility, and overall speed.

Here is the video and also the Top 10 list on L’Anneau du Rhin tested by Sport Auto: