Road & Track has released its list of the best cars under $100,000 for 2023, and it’s a lineup that’s sure to please enthusiasts. The list includes a mix of new and established models, from the mid-engine 2024 Chevrolet Corvette to the iconic 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. One of the most notable cars on the list is the new 2023 BMW M2. The new rear-wheel-drive sports car from Munich is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine that produces 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It’s available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2023 BMW M2 – In the company of great cars

Another highlight of the list is the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette. This sports car is also mid-engine, and it’s available with either a 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine or a 670-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine. Other notable cars on the list include the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, the 2023 Toyota Supra, and the 2023 Nissan Z.

The cheapest car on the list is the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which starts at $29,215. The most expensive car on the list is the 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, which starts at $96,850. The second most expensive one is the 2023 Lexus LC500. At around $63,000, the BMW M2 sits somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Road & Track also lists the the 2024 BMW M3 and M4 in their ranking. Of course, the 2023 BMW M2 is the more affordable, but not necessarily lighter alternative. Yet, many customers feel that the BMW M2 is more focused on driving dynamics, with a stiffer suspension and a more direct steering feel.

Another standout among these favorites on the list is the 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0—a six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated sports car that comes in just shy of the $100,000 threshold. With the company of such exceptional vehicles, including the new BMW M2, it’s a true testament to the high regard the new M2 is held in.