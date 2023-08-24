BMW India has unveiled its latest offering, the BMW 220i Gran Coupe M Performance Edition, slated to debut on 7 September 2023. Featuring a distinctive exterior, the upcoming BMW 220i M Performance Edition showcases a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork, paired with M Performance Parts. Customers will get the M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, and other BMW ‘M’ Performance components.

BMW India doesn’t mention how many units will produce but prospective buyers keen on acquiring this vehicle can reserve their unit exclusively through the BMW Online Shop, accompanied by a booking fee of INR 1,50,000. BMW anticipates the arrival of the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on 7 September 2023 and it will only be available in India.

2.0 liter with 176 horsepower

At its heart, the BMW 220i M Performance Edition features the BMW TwinPower Turbo two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. This B48 powertrain generates 176 hp and reaches a peak torque of 280 Nm, available at an impressive range of 1350 to 4600 rpm. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The 220i Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

The interior boasts the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, complete with 3D Navigation. This includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Occupants can also control vehicle functions through interaction with the BMW Virtual Assistant, using voice commands. The inclusion of Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) grants access to a multitude of functions available on smartphones.

In the United States, the standard BMW 220i Gran Coupe is available in two trim levels: M Sport and M Sport Pro. The M Sport trim comes standard with features such as 18-inch wheels, M Sport suspension, and sport seats. The M Sport Pro trim adds features such as a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, and wireless charging.

Earlier this year, in May, the automaker introduced the M Sport Pro variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, pricing it at Rs. 45.50 lakh.