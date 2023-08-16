In the realm of automotive perfection, the 1994 BMW 850CSi was nothing short of a masterpiece. The original 8 Series has one of the most unique designs ever created in Munich and decades later it still carriers a certain appeal. Today, a BMW 850CSi with a 6-speed manual was listed on Bring-a-Trailer. Among the rarest of its kind, this particular model was one of just 225 units crafted for the US market. Its journey began in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and California before moving it to the sun-soaked landscapes of Arizona in September 2013.

A Glorious V12 Under The Hood

The heart of this masterpiece was a 5.6-liter S70B56 V12 engine. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Setting itself apart from other E31 coupes, the 850CSi showcases updated front and rear valances. Painted in Jet Black finish, this 850CSi features pop-up headlights, fog lights, and a power sunroof. BMW Motorsport-branded door handles paid homage to its heritage, while a poised rear spoiler and black bodyside trim added sporty allure.

The car boasts a range of modifications: 18″ BBS RC wheels, Bilstein shocks, H&R springs, adjustable camber plates and end links, MagnaFlow mufflers, a Turner Conforti ECU chip, aftermarket fuel injectors, a honed intake manifold, a short-shift kit, and a Pioneer CD stereo. Notable features include a dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and cruise control. In 2023, the spark plugs and brake pad wear sensor were replaced, and the onboard computer display was repaired. A short-shift kit and a Pioneer CD stereo have been installed.

Why Is The E31 8 Series Special?

Let’s revisit what made the original E31 8 Series special. It begins with its timeless design: a long, low sloping engine hood, housing pop-up headlights and a shark-like nose with distinct twin kidney grills. BMW prioritized both form and function, as evidenced by wipers tucked beneath the hood for aerodynamic efficiency and cleaner lines. The two door coupe interestingly has no B Pillar, the front windows roll up and meet the back glass with just a mere weather strip. Put both windows down and you get a completely open side.

With 124,000 miles, this E31 BMW 850Csi is now on dealer consignment, accompanied by the owner’s manual, original M System wheels and factory springs, records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.