Fit for a king, a first-generation BMW M5 is listed on Bring A Trailer as a performance sedan first owned by none other than Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. It’s a 1987 car painted in Malachite Green Metallic and ordered without a sunroof as well as without the model designation. While the king still owned the car, the spicy E28 was subjected to a few changes, including 16-inch BBS RS wheels, a Blaupunkt sound system, a VHF scanner, and extra antennas.

The current seller imported the car earlier this year and had it serviced. During the procedure, the M5 had its battery, accessory belts, and coolant expansion tank replaced. In addition, the oil was changed and the AC refrigerant was recharged. It also got a brake fluid flush while the 3.5-liter inline-six engine was serviced in San Diego by La Jolla Independent BMW Service back in March 2023. The car has 252,000 kilometers on the clock, so about 156,600 miles.

The adjacent videos show the M5 E28 with gold-painted wheels featuring a polished surface and wrapped around in 225/50 Goodyear Efficient Grip tires. The classy rear-wheel-drive sedan boasts gold pinstriping and had the paint chips on the fenders and doors repaired while the car was still with its previous owner. The interior boasts Anthracite buffalo leather upholstery, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, and more leather throughout the cabin.

The future owner will also get the service records along with letters sent by BMW, plus a copy of a newspaper article featuring the car from way back in the day. The S38-powered M5 is located in Riverside, California, and comes with a clean Arizona title in the owner’s name but it hasn’t been inspected by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.

As it stands, the ex-King of Sweden 1987 BMW M5 is at $41,000 with five days to go until the auction ends.

Source: Bring A Trailer