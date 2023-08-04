In the high-octane world of drag racing, speed enthusiasts are always on the hunt for the fastest and most powerful machines. When it comes to performance sedans, the BMW M340i xDrive, Audi S4, and Mercedes-Benz CLA 45S AMG are all top contenders. However, for this thrilling showdown, all three vehicles have undergone impressive modifications, making them even more powerful on the track. With each car boasting a powerful engine, upgraded tuning, and improved exhaust systems, it’s time to determine which one will reign supreme in this adrenaline-pumping drag race.

The BMW M340i xDrive

The 2020 BMW M340i xDrive, in its stock form, already packs a punch with its B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, producing a healthy 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, in this matchup, the M340i has undergone a Stage 2 tune, unlocking a jaw-dropping 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. Alongside this power upgrade, an Akrapovic exhaust system has been fitted, adding a captivating sound to its powerful performance. Weighing in at 3950 lbs, the M340i xDrive is the heaviest contender in this race.

The Audi S4

The 2011 Audi S4, known for its quattro all-wheel-drive system, already boasts a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine generating 333 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque in its stock form. However, this S4 has been modified with a Stage 3 tune, pushing its output to an impressive 493 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. It’s also equipped with an upgraded track exhaust system, and the S4 now tips the scales at 3858 lbs.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 45S AMG

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45S AMG is the smallest of the group but should not be underestimated. Its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is already potent in factory trim, delivering 355 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. With a Stage 2 tune, the CLA 45S AMG’s power has surged to an astounding 480 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Its lightweight construction, tipping the scales at 3494 lbs, gives it an edge in terms of power-to-weight ratio. The updated exhaust system will also amplify its growl.

The Showdown

In both roll races – 50 km/h, 2nd gear – the BMW M340i xDrive comes ahead of the pack by a significant distance. Things don’t change in the drag race from a standstill. The BMW M340i xDrive runs the quarter mile in 11.36 seconds, followed by the CLA45 in 12.27 seconds and the S4 in 12.72 seconds. In the 0-60 mph race, the M340i comes ahead as well: 3.4 sec vs. 3.8 in the Benz and 4.05 in the Audi.