It will be a great day when BMW will finally provide detailed sales results for each and every model in the vast lineup but that day hasn’t come yet. In the meantime, these sales reports that combine two families of models will just have to make do. In the lengthy half-year report document, the luxury brand shows how popular its cars were between January 1 and June 30, 2023.

We’ve already learned the XM generated 2,484 units in the first six months of the year. That makes it the second to last popular model as only the i3/i8 were delivered in fewer units. BMW only just 575 units of those, but in reality, that number is attributed to the i3 since production of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car ended in December 2019. Bear in mind the i3 listed here is not the quirky hatch – which was discontinued in June 2022 – but rather the fully electric long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan sold exclusively in China.

As expected, the 3 Series / 4 Series was on top of the charts with combined deliveries of 262,343 units or 14.9% more than in H1 2022. In second place, the X3 / X4 had 195,664 sales, representing a decline of 1.6%. The two crossovers are still going strong despite being on the market for a long time, with a next-gen X3 coming at some point in 2024. Details about a new X4 are murky as we’re hearing there might be only an iX4, with no ICE versions.

The 5 Series / 6 Series suffered an 11.3% decline to 140,989 cars, but still a volume large enough to allow the models to climb onto the last place of the podium. Obviously, the 5er did all the heavy lifting since the 6 Series lineup only consisted of the oddball Gran Turismo. Earlier this week, we learned the GT has gone out of production. The X1 / X2 weren’t far behind, at 138,100 units, although we should mention the X2 was retired in 2022, with a replacement coming late this year. The compact crossovers were closely followed by the recently facelifted X5 / X6 with 136,201 units.

Out of a total of 1,071,326 cars sold in H1 2023, nearly 134,000 were pure EVs while almost 83,500 were PHEVs. Demand for zero-emission vehicles jumped by a whopping 133.1% compared to the first six months of last year whereas plug-in hybrids were down by 17.8%.

Source: BMW