The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed casted its gaze as much into the future as it does into the past. A prime example of this is Electric Avenue, where cutting-edge electric vehicles take the center stage, representing the very latest advancements in automotive technology. Among the eco-friendly cars displayed there we found the MINI Cooper SE Convertible. The electric cabriolet will be sold in either White Silver or Enigmatic Black, and it’s limited to 999 units globally.

2 Exclusive Colors

Both colors come with Resolute Bronze detailing. These elegant touches adorn the door handles, side scuttles, as well as the areas surrounding the headlights and taillights. To add a touch of sophistication, the automaker from Oxford has opted for a Piano Black hue for its badge and the model’s lettering. As an all-electric vehicle, it proudly displays the familiar E logo carried over from the hatchback counterpart.

As a limited-edition model, the MINI Cooper SE Convertible is generously equipped, leaving no doubt about its exclusivity. Inside, you’ll find luxurious leather upholstery, heated seats, a convenient head-up display, and advanced active cruise control with stop & go functionality. The interior is further adorned with stylish Piano Black surfaces complemented by eye-catching yellow accents. The Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a touch of elegance, while ambient lighting creates a delightful atmosphere for an extraordinary driving experience.

184 HP and 201 km Range

The Convertible draws its power from the same electric motor utilized in the hatchback, capable of generating 184 horsepower (135 kilowatts). With this powertrain, the Cooper SE Convertible achieves a swift 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration in 7.3 seconds, perfectly matching the performance of the hardtop model.

When it comes to the driving range, the MINI’s zero-emissions cabriolet can cover 201 kilometers (125 miles) in the WLTP cycle when its battery is fully charged. It’s essential to note that this range is 29 kilometers (18 miles) less than what MINI had quoted for last year’s concept with a similar name. In comparison, the hatchback boasts a longer range of up to 233 kilometers (145 miles), indicating that opting for the Convertible entails sacrificing some driving range for the delightful open-top driving experience.

New MINI EVs Coming in 2024

The Cooper SE Convertible is probably the final celebration of the first-generation electric MINI, as its successor is set to make its debut in 2024. However, a noteworthy change awaits, as the upcoming model will no longer be manufactured in the UK. Instead, production will transition to China, made possible through the BMW Group’s collaboration with Great Wall Motors in a joint venture called Spotlight Automotive. This partnership will also oversee the production of a future model based on the Concept Aceman, which is anticipated to hit the market in 2024.