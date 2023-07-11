The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off this Thursday and MINI will be there with a variety of cars. Celebrating its UK debut, the Concept Aceman is set to take center stage ahead of 2024 when the production version will be launched. Featuring the brand’s new design language, the small electric crossover will slot below the next-generation Countryman and its already confirmed EV derivative.

The BMW Group brand has been generous enough to share a lot of details about the Aceman, which will be sold strictly as an electric model. It’s getting E and SE versions with 181 hp and a 40-kWh battery for the former and 215 hp and 54-kWh battery for the latter. Depending on the size of the pack, the range will vary between 300 kilometers (186 miles) and 400 kilometers (249 miles).

As for size, the 2024 Aceman will be 4075 millimeters (160.4 inches) long, 1495 mm (59 in) tall, and with a wheelbase measuring 2605 mm (102.5 in). It won’t be made in Oxford as production will take place in China at a new factory owned by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor.

Another MINI set to make an appearance this week at the Goodwood FoS will be the Cooper SE Convertible. Only 999 units are being made for the European market and the UK is getting just 150 cars, available in either Enigmatic Black or White Silver. It uses the same 184-horsepower electric motor as the three-door hatchback but you won’t be able to travel too far as the range is listed at 125 miles (201 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

Joining the two EVs will be the John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. The hot hatch will be driven by none other than Charlie Cooper – grandson of John Cooper – and will go up the famous hill on Friday and Saturday. Much like the electric convertible, the special version is also limited to 999 units. It goes on sale this September in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Mexico with 231 horsepower, three pedals, and cosmetic tweaks. The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place between July 13-16.

Source: MINI