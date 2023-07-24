It was precisely two months ago when BMW took the wraps off the new 5 Series and now the eighth-generation premium sedan has arrived in Japan. Gone are the days when you’d see a car first at either an auto show or at the dealer as the luxury marque has been experimenting with pop-out galleries for several years. For its premiere in the Land of the Rising Sun, the G60 is the highlight of a temporary exhibition.

Located at the Omotesando Crossing Park in Tokyo, the FREUDE by BMW – THE GARDEN welcomes fans of the illustrious German brand to discover the i5. It’s not just any version of the fully electric 5er, but the i5 M60 wearing an eye-catching Fire Red paint job. In the newly established pop-out gallery, visitors will also be able to check out two additional electric models – i7 and iX.

BMW’s first dedicated M model in decades, the XM, will also be there. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to get up close and personal with these cars but also take them for a test drive. As to why Omotesando was chosen as the location, BMW mentions this district in Tokyo is known for its “exclusive cultural and shopping experiences.”

The temporary gallery isn’t only about cars considering BMW has also incorporated a pop-out shop where there’s a variety of items from the Lifestyle collection. Some of these goodies have been co-developed with local companies like Tsutaya Bookstore to strengthen the relationship between the company’s German headquarters and the Japanese branch. At the same gallery, BMW Films’ The Calm short movie starring Uma Thurman, Pom Klementieff, and the i7 M70 is running on a screen after making its debut earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

You have until September 17 to visit the FREUDE by BMW – THE GARDEN. It’s the second pop-out gallery hosted in Tokyo this year as the first one was launched back in March.

Source: BMW Japan