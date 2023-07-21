The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series has brought some major design changes inside and out, along with a considerable jump in size and more technology than ever before. However, the most notable novelty ushered in by the G60 is the introduction of a fully electric i5. Initially, there will be two zero-emission versions customers will get to pick from, a base eDrive40 and this M60.

A new video highlights the first-ever electric M Performance derivative of the 5 Series, dressed to impress in Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a matte paint job from the Individual catalog. There are a few key details you can easily tell it’s the hot version, such as the carbon fiber roof, the M-specific side mirror caps, and the aggressive kidney grille design with a thick horizontal bar. This build also has its fair share of Shadowline upgrades since there are plenty of glossy black accents noticeable from just about every angle you look.

As if the exterior wasn’t already an attention-grabber, wait until you see the cabin. Not just because it’s predominantly finished in Smoke White, but also due to the fact that’s vegan upholstery. BMW calls it Veganza and says the new 5 Series is the company’s first car to offer a leather-free interior. There are more glossy black accents found on the inside where this new generation has significantly less switchgear.

The video shows some of the onboard tech available with the G60, including the high-resolution front camera and the ability to play casual video games on the 14.9-inch screen by using your smartphone as the controller. This i5 M60 also has a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 17 speakers and a trunk-mounted subwoofer. In the United States, the optional 655-watt sound system costs an additional $950 for those who want to step up from the standard 12-speaker, 205-watt Harman Kardon setup.

The market launch for the new BMW 5 Series and i5 will commence in October, with the M5 Sedan and Touring to follow later in 2024.

Source: OrganiCar / YouTube