BMW usually prioritizes its domestic market when it announces pricing details for a new model but that’s not the case with the X1 M35i. The first-ever M Performance version of the entry-level model gets a price tag in Australia where it retails from $90,900 (AUD). That makes it the most expensive variant of the bunch, commanding a $3,500 premium over the fully electric iX1 xDrive30.

Launching Down Under in the fourth quarter of the year, the high-performance compact crossover is sold locally with the uncorked version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. It gets the full 312 horsepower like the US-spec X1 M35i whereas in Europe the four-pot loses 16 hp due to stricter emissions regulations. Regardless of where it’s sold, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 rival has a peak torque of 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters).

For your money’s worth, the X1 M35i boasts a standard adaptive M suspension that lowers the ride height by 15 millimeters. At an additional cost, buyers will be able to order the spicy crossover with M Compound brakes featuring 385-mm drilled front discs and 330-mm rear discs. However, the upgraded brake system won’t be available to order in Australia until early next year. The same can be said about the optional M Sport seats with the backlit M logo.

Get the M Sport Pro version for an additional $3,000 and the vehicle will be configured with those M Sport Seats, Shadowline headlights, and M-branded seatbelts. Alpine White is the only no-cost color since the other paints will have you dig deeper into your pockets for an additional $1,800: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, M Portimao Blue, and Cape York Green. From the Individual catalog, Storm Bay is $2,500 while Frozen Pure Grey is a steep $5,000. Swap out the standard 872 M wheels for an Individual set (869 style) also measuring 20 inches and you’ll be paying an extra $500.

Joining the M135i xDrive and M235i xDrive in BMW’s compact M Performance lineup, the new X1 M35i also gets standard xDrive working together with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. It needs 5.4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

Source: BMW