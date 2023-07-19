BMW brought a bevy of EVs at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed but it didn’t neglect its ICE performance cars. A formidable M3 duo was represented by the limited-run CS sedan and the spicy Touring wagon in MotoGP Safety Car attire. Both cars went up the famous hill in West Sussex where there were a few M-infused electric cars as well. We’re talking about the i5 M60 and the i7 M70.

If our sources are accurate, BMW might just combine the extra potency of the M3 CS with the added practicality of the M3 Touring. A long-roof CS is under consideration, but even if approved, the German luxury brand will need available production capacity at the factory in Munich. Already being tested, an M3 CS Touring could actually happen as M CEO Frank van Meel recently said more M3 Touring units are coming off the assembly line to meet “enormous” demand.

If it’ll become a reality, the hotter wagon is likely to have a limited production run to mirror the sedan. As previously reported, the flagship G80 will be assembled in 1,700 to 2,000 examples, but BMW isn’t ruling out an extension should demand surpass initial production capacity. There are already a few precedents considering the 1M and M4 GTS ended up being less exclusive than originally announced.

Speaking of the M4, the current-generation model also attended this year’s Goodwood FoS as a Competition model. We mustn’t omit the ultimate M4, last year’s revival of the 3.0 CSL as an M4 CSL with more power and a manual gearbox. The modern-day Batmobile was by far the most expensive BMW showcased during the festival as the 50 production cars were sold at €750,000 apiece.

The M2 G87, XM Label Red, H2R concept, and iX5 Hydrogen rounded off BMW’s strong Goodwood presence this year.

[Photos instagram.com/bernhard.filser]