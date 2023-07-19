If you can get past the controversial looks, you’ll immediately discover the 2023 BMW M2 is a proper track weapon. Yes, even if it’s much larger and heavier than its F87 predecessor, the second-generation model is a force to be reckoned with on a circuit. A new test organized in France gives us a good idea of the G87’s immense potential if driven by someone who knows what he’s doing.

That person would have to be Sport Auto’s Uwe Sener while the track is Anneau du Rhin, located near Biltzheim. Founded in 1996, the circuit is known to be quite technical and the new M2 certainly didn’t disappoint. Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, the not-so-baby-anymore M crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 20.2 seconds. It was 1.5s faster than the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, a mid-engined sports car that costs approximately €15,000 more if we compare German pricing.

Including the M2, Sport Auto has tested a total of 12 cars at Anneau du Rhin, and the KTM X-Bow GT-XR was the only one faster than the entry-level BMW M by lapping the track in 1 minute and 17.9 seconds. The G87 was ahead of expensive cars such as the new (takes a deep breath) Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance and the SL 63. It also came ahead of the track-focused Renault Megane RS Trophy and the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport.

Other BMWs tested by the German magazine included the M440i with a time of 1 minute and 25.6 seconds and the i4 M50 with 1 minute and 26.0 seconds. As for the ALPINA B3 Touring (1 minute and 39.5 seconds) and the M135 xDrive (1 minute and 44.5 seconds), these were put through their paces on the longer configuration of the track.

Good things come to those who wait as BMW is already testing an M2 CS that will supposedly have over 500 horsepower and an automatic transmission when it debuts in 2025. Wait even longer – 2026 at the earliest – and that juicy report about an M2 xDrive might just come true. Needless to say, that one too is expected to have only two pedals.

Source: sport auto / YouTube