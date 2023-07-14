At this year’s prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, the rain came down on the the crowd while awaiting the ascent of unique and exciting cars on the legendary hill climb. Among the fleet of powerful racing machines, there was one hot hatch that stood out from the rest—the John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition, equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. This particular racing car held a special place in the hearts of many, as it was driven by none other than Charlie Cooper, the grandson of the renowned John Cooper himself.

The 1TO6 Edition was no ordinary car. It was the Bulldog Racing MINI John Cooper Works which recently celebrated a remarkable comeback in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race, earning second place in the class for production-based vehicles with a displacement of 1,600 to 2,000 cc and a turbocharger.

The MINI John Cooper Works #126 generates 231 hp / 170 kW, delivering a maximum torque of 320 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This car, designed for the 25-kilometer racetrack, is essentially a modified version of the standard MINI John Cooper Works. It has been adapted to meet the safety requirements and standards for competing in the VT2 production car class.

Of course, the Bulldog Racing MINI John Cooper Works is based on the limited edition model 1tTo6 with only 999 units in existence. This exclusive version combined the thrill of a manual transmission with the exhilarating performance of a John Cooper Works. Its body was adorned with a Midnight Black Metallic paint finish. Furthermore, the sleek Piano Black exterior trim accentuated the car’s aerodynamic lines, while the striking Jet Black 18″ Circuit Spoke alloy wheels added a touch of aggression.

When it comes to the Bulldog Racing edition of the 1TO6, it boasts all the features you’d anticipate for a high-performance racing variant. This includes a well-built roll cage, racing seats, the removal of the rear bench, and the absence of a passenger seat to prioritize weight reduction and enhance agility on the track.

In contrast, the production series MINI JCW 1TO6 sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, catering to a broader audience with its standard configuration and features. From the door sills to the Nappa leather sports steering wheel and floor mats, the MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition emblem adds a touch of distinction throughout the vehicle. On the left side of the steering wheel, you’ll find the striking black graphic lettering that reads “One of 999,” serving as a clear symbol of the model’s exclusivity and limited production.

Production of the MINI JCW 1TO6 Edition is set to commence in the third quarter of 2023. Customers can secure their orders now on a first come, first served basis by placing a $500 deposit. In the US market, the MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition builds upon the MINI John Cooper Works with Iconic Trim. The pricing for the 1TO6 Edition adds an additional $2,500 to the base price, resulting in a total MSRP of $45,300, plus an additional $995 for Destination and Handling.

[Photos: MINI / Bernhard Filser]