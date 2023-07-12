AC Milan and BMW announced today the renewal of their partnership agreement originally signed in 2021. The Italian branch of the BMW Group will continue its role as the Club’s Premium Partner and Automotive Partner. In a press release, the two brands said the partnership aims to embark on a journey of growth, focusing on promoting sustainable transportation within the AC Milan Club and society as a whole. This includes raising awareness about important issues such as reducing carbon footprints and adopting a circular approach to business.

BMW Italia has been actively involved in generating societal value through its BMW SpecialMente project since 2014, building on initiatives that began as early as 2003. The project emphasizes supporting initiatives that foster inclusion, integration, and environmental and social sustainability. AC Milan shares this commitment, as the Club has always strived to promote positive values through sport. This commitment is reflected in the RespAct Manifesto and various projects undertaken by Fondazione Milan, the Club’s public charity, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The union of these two world was realized through the pioneering initiative known as the BMW in Tour project. This concept was conceived by the Italian Association of BMW Dealerships (A.C.I.B.) and presented at Casa Milan in April. The project unfolded over eleven stages, featuring exhilarating football matches involving athletes with disabilities, employees, and volunteers.

The culmination of this endeavor will be witnessed in September, as the Rossoneri graciously hosts the final event at the prestigious PUMA House of Football. The ultimate clash will see the Official BMW Dealerships XI face off against Serie A’s esteemed Official Insuperabili First Team. This captivating spectacle promises to be a memorable occasion that showcases the spirit of inclusivity and the power of sport.

AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni added: “We’re pleased to be able to continue the journey we’ve been on with an important partner in BMW, with which we share a vision, values and a pioneering, future-orientated approach, which has driven innovation in both of our respective sectors in recent years.

“Furthermore, we are proud to be able to work with a partner that fully shares our commitment to social topics, which are central to our way of doing business. This allows us to further bolster a relationship that, in the space of two years, has given rise to a vast array of initiatives and opportunities. We’re proud to be able to walk side-by-side with BMW in a show of passion, innovation, style and sustainability.”