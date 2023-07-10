Rolls-Royce’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has announced a strict policy aimed at preventing customers who purchase the new Spectre models from profiting by selling them to used car dealers. In an interview with Car Dealer, Müller-Ötvös stated that such actions would result in a permanent ban from purchasing another Rolls-Royce vehicle. During the launch event of the Spectre in California, Müller-Ötvös emphasized the need for stringent qualification measures.

He explained, “We are intensifying the verification process to ensure the authenticity of our customers and their intentions for the vehicle. Only those who meet the criteria will be granted the opportunity to place an order.” He further warned, “If a customer decides to sell the car for profit, they will be promptly added to a blacklist, effectively eliminating any chance of acquiring another Rolls-Royce in the future.”

Spectre Demand Soars, Delivery Dates Stretch to 2025

The news are not surprising considering the new Rolls-Royce Spectre is sold out until 2025. Despite its hefty price tag of over $400,000, the Rolls-Royce Spectre has surpassed expectations and garnered significant demand. According to CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, in an interview with BMWBLOG at Villa d’Este, the current order volume will keep Rolls-Royce occupied until 2025. As a result, customers placing new orders today will need to exercise patience, as the delivery timeline extends close to two years.

The remarkable popularity of the Spectre defies initial expectations, highlighting the allure of this luxury vehicle. The prolonged waiting period underscores the exclusivity and desirability associated with owning a Rolls-Royce, as customers eagerly anticipate the arrival of their coveted automobiles. Of course, that scarcity has an effect on prices in the secondary markets. Even before introducing the zero-emission model in October 2022, the company already had over 300 preorders from the US alone. At the beginning of the year, Torsten Müller-Ötvös told Automotive News Europe that production could increase to match the unexpectedly strong demand.

Rolls-Royce’s Bold Move to Go Fully Electric by 2030

The introduction of the Spectre represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry, as it foreshadows the eventual demise of combustion-engined vehicles. Rolls-Royce has announced its strategic decision to retire the iconic V12 engine entirely by the end of the decade. This bold move aligns with the company’s vision to transform into a fully electric brand by the year 2030. [Source: CarDealer]