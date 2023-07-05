2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: A New Midsize Coupe to Challenge the BMW 4 Series

The new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE will consolidate both the C-Class and E-Class Coupe into a single new coupe and cabriolet lineup. Mercedes had previously offered smaller and larger alternatives around the BMW 4 Series, but this new midsize family is an interesting proposition. The Mercedes-Benz CLE measure 4.85 meters in length which makes it 8 cm longer than the 4 Series Coupe. But at the same time, the CLE is also nearly identical in size with the 8 Series Coupe. It gets even more confusing since the wheelbase of the CLE is 2.8m long, same as the 4 Series’.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: Pricing, Specs, and Features

The MSRP of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe hasn’t been shared yet, but the estimations put it within the $55,000 to $65,000 range. In contrast, the BMW 4 Series Coupe starts at $49,900 for the 430i Coupe and $61,450 for the M440i Coupe. So from that perspective, it does seem that the Mercedes-Ben CLE will target the 4 Series customers.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe offers two options for mild-hybrid engines. The first is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, found in the CLE 300. This powerplant generates 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, it features a second-generation starter generator that provides an extra power boost at lower speeds. Mercedes has stated that the electric motor in the new CLE Coupe offers an increase from 21 to 23 horsepower, with a boost torque of 148 lb-ft.

Moving up the range, we have the Mercedes-Benz CLE 450, which boasts a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. This unit delivers 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while also benefiting from the same additional power boost capabilities as the CLE 300. It’s worth noting that, amidst the trend towards four-cylinder engines, the presence of a larger and smoother six-cylinder engine in the new coupe is refreshing for the Benz fans. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on both models.

In a departure from its predecessor, the new CLE differs in its drivetrain options. Unlike the previous E-Class Coupe, the CLE is exclusively available with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, and there is no rear-wheel-drive model offered. This stands in stark contrast to the BMW 4 Series, which provides the choice between a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

A Digital-First Luxury Coupe

Inside, the CLE is all about digital features. All CLE models come equipped with a 12.3-inch digital gauge display that performs traditional cluster functions and presents three unique visual styles. Complementing this, a spacious 11.9-inch central touchscreen runs the latest iteration of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment software. The updated MBUX introduces native apps such as TikTok, Angry Birds and Zoom. The 4 Series stays true to its driver-orientation approach inside, but it did pick a large curved display as their digital centerpiece.

Mercedes will first launch the CLE Coupe, then at a later date the CLE Cabriolet based on the same platform. AMG versions of both the coupe and the cabriolet are also rumored to be under development. [Photos: Mercedes-Benz]