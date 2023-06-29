Vorsteiner Unveils New Aerodynamic and Wheel Packages for BMW M2 GT

California-based tuning company Vorsteiner is unveiling this week its latest offerings for the G87 BMW M2 GT edition, featuring unique aerodynamic and wheel packages in celebration of the company’s upcoming 20th anniversary. The company says that these aerodynamic components are meticulously crafted using state-of-the-art composite technology and design. They are available in both gloss and satin clear lacquer finishes, expertly manufactured using high-temperature autoclave pre-preg carbon fiber.

The BMW M2 GT program includes an impressive array of components:

A front add-on single piece lip splitter

A vented hood with a prominent central power dome

A kidney grill trim element

Front fenders with integrated back ventilation release

Side blade spoiler add-on attachments

A rear boot lid featuring an integrated ducktail spoiler

A rear diffuser with an under tray element

Alcantara sport seat side bolster protectors

Forged 3-piece weight optimized wheels in sizes of 19, 20, and 21 inches

Carbon fiber wheels combined with forged aluminum available in 20 and 21 inches

The VRS Aero Kidney Grille, crafted from carbon fiber, stands out as the favorite piece from the tuning package. This stunning component not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the M2’s front-end, but also showcases a unique design. With its glossy 2×2 weave pattern, the VRS Aero Kidney Grille adds a touch of sophistication and sportiness to your car’s front end.

Vorsteiner’s Ducktail Boot Lid for BMW M2 GT is a Striking and Aggressive Design Element

The striking ducktail boot lid included in the VRS Aero package is undeniably impressive. This design element adds a unique and aggressive touch to the rear of your vehicle, creating a distinctive look that commands attention. Crafted from carbon fiber with a glossy 2×2 weave pattern, the ducktail boot lid not only enhances the aerodynamics but also exudes a sense of performance and exclusivity.

Excitingly, there are indications that the iconic ducktail design will also be featured in the upcoming 2025 BMW M2 CS. This suggests that BMW recognizes the appeal and timeless charm of this particular styling cue, further reinforcing its popularity among automotive enthusiasts.

In response to the feedback received from prospective buyers and BMW aficionados regarding the OEM BMW wheel options, Vorsteiner has introduced a range of new and improved wheel choices to address these concerns. By offering these alternative wheel choices, ranging from 19 to 21 inches, Vorsteiner provides customers with the opportunity to personalize their BMW vehicles according to their unique tastes and preferences.

Click below to see more photos of the BMW M2 GT program by Vorsteiner.