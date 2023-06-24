BMW took everyone by surprise in September 2019 when it unveiled the Concept 4 with its striking vertical kidneys. The following year, the subsequent production version debuted as the 4 Series Coupe G22. Predictably, it retained the love/hate front grille since the road-going model’s design had already been frozen by the time the concept debuted. Despite the criticism, the Munich-based luxury brand is sticking to its striking design with the forthcoming facelift for the 4er.

A new video shot at the Nürburgring shows the M440i Coupe being pushed hard around the challenging track, even sliding around a bit. No camouflage in the world can hide the look-at-me grille, flanking a pair of redesigned headlights looking sharper to echo the 2024 X5/X6 LCI. It would appear BMW’s design team has also restyled the bumper and applied mild tweaks to the taillights as well.

In keeping with recent M Performance models, the M440i is getting the M-specific side mirror design that used to be reserved for the full-fat M models until a couple of years ago. The 3 Series LCI introduced last came with the sportier side mirror caps for the M340i and M340d, so it comes as no surprise the M440i and M440d will be getting the same cosmetic revision.

There shouldn’t be any major changes inside the cabin considering the 4 Series lineup has already transitioned to the iDrive 8 with its dual-screen setup. However, BMW is already gradually moving on to iDrive 8.5 with a more intuitive user interface, and logic tells us the 4er LCI will adopt the revised infotainment from day one.

The M4 CS we’re also expecting to see next year with the updated 4 Series portfolio should essentially be an M3 CS Coupe but with these new headlights. Updated engines for the lesser versions are likely planned, and BMW will certainly make them more efficient since the Euro 7 standard is scheduled to come into effect in mid-2025.

Production of the G22 LCI is rumored to kick off in March 2024, which implies BMW will unveil the 4 Series Coupe facelift at the beginning of next year.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube