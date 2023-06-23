Owning a dog brings immeasurable joy to our lives. As dog owners, we want our four-legged companions to experience life’s adventures with us. When it comes to choosing a car, practicality and comfort for both humans and pets become paramount. Unlike many cars in the market, BMWs don’t specifically come with dog-friendly features. Some cars come with standard pet-barrier to keep your pup secure in the back, and pet safety belts or harnesses. But of course, that doesn’t disqualify BMWs from being pet-friendly vehicles. In this article, we’ll explore the best BMWs for dog owners, considering factors such as spaciousness, versatility, safety, and convenience.

1. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is an excellent choice for families and implicitly for dogs as well. The high-selling premium crossover comes with a maximum cargo capacity of 72.3 cubic feet. Naturally, that implies the rear seats are folded down. But even in standard cargo form, the BMW X5 has a cargo space of 33.9 cubic feet, providing plenty of room for your dog’s crate or travel necessities. Moreover, features like the optional Comfort Access tailgate, which can be opened hands-free, make loading and unloading your pet hassle-free. Additionally, there are plenty of accessories that you can add to further solidify the BMW X5 as a dog-friendly car. Some owners choose to add a WeatherTech Cargo Floor Liner and a Trav All Pet Barrier.

2. BMW 3 Series Touring

The premium sports wagon is unfortunately missing from the U.S. lineup of BMW cars. But if you live in other parts of the world, especially in Europe, you’re in luck. If you prefer a more compact option without compromising on functionality, the BMW 3 Series Touring is worth considering. This sporty wagon offers a spacious rear cargo area, ideal for accommodating your dog’s crate or other essentials.

Related This is your pet friendly BMW X7 designed by Poldo Dog Couture

In standard cargo form, the BMW 3 Series Touring offers 17.6 cubic feet of storage (around 500 liters), but that can be expanded to a whooping 53.3 cubic feet (1510 liters). Thanks to the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, the 3 Series Touring allows for flexible seating arrangements, making it easier to find a configuration that suits both your dog and your passengers. The split tailgate also helps in case you need quick access to your dog.

3. BMW X3

While not as large as the X3, the BMW X3 strikes a balance between size, agility, and practicality, making it an appealing choice for dog owners. It features 28.7 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the second row inside the BMW X3 and you will uncover up to 62.7 cubic feet for cargo. Same as with the X5, you can fit your cargo area with a WeatherTech Cargo Floor Liner which will protect your car long term. Thanks to its lower center of gravity and wide tailgate opening, the BMW X3 simplifies the process of getting your pet in and out of the vehicle.

4. BMW 5 Series Touring

Another cool BMW that we don’t get in the U.S. is the BMW 5 Series Touring. The larger brother of the 3 Series Wagon is one of BMW’s best selling cars in Germany. There are 20.2 cubic feet (560 liters) of cargo space with the seats up and 60.3 (1700 liters) with the rear seats folded down. That generous boot makes it a great option for dog owners or those who need to transport a lot of gear. The cargo area is also wide and deep, making it easy to load and unload large kennels. Let’s not forget the optional rear air suspension which will provide you and your dog with a smooth and comfortable ride.

Also, the loading height of the BMW 5 Series Touring is relatively low, making it easy for dogs to get in and out of the car.

5. BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is another noteworthy option for dog owners seeking a luxurious and spacious vehicle. Although not specifically marketed as an SUV or estate car, the 6 Series Gran Turismo offers several features that make it suitable for traveling with your furry companion. The cargo space is extremely generous: 31 cubic feet (882 liters) with the rear seats up. If you need to extend the boot capacity, simply fold the rear seats for a total of 65 cubic feet (1800 liters).

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes standard with cargo nets, which help to keep your dog’s belongings from flying around in the cargo area. The 6 GT might not be the best looking BMW out there, but it’s certainly is one of the most spacious and versatile cars.

6. BMW X7

This is an obvious one. Clearly the X7 is the most dog friendly BMW, considering it’s the largest SUV offered today. With its three-row seating configuration and capacious interior, the X7 ensures your pets have abundant room to stretch out and relax during long journeys. The spacious cargo area can easily accommodate larger crates or travel gear. With all the seats up, the BMW X7 offers 12.8 cubic feet (360 liters) of space. Fold down the third row and you will get 48.6 cubic feet (1,376 liters). But how about a whooping 90.4 cubic feet (2,555 liters) of cargo space? Just fold down the second row of seats.

Whether you prefer an SUV like the BMW X5 or X7 for their ample cargo space or a more compact option like the BMW 3 Series Touring or X3, BMW offers a range of vehicles that cater to your needs But of course, the size of your dog and kennel will also dictate your final choice.