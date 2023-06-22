The 2024 MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition is now available in the United States. This special edition combines a manual transmission with the performance of a John Cooper Works, complemented by a limited edition appearance. The 1TO6 Edition showcases a monochromatic exterior design, adorned with a Midnight Black Metallic paint finish, sleek Piano Black exterior trim, and striking Jet Black 18″ Circuit Spoke alloy wheels. A gray center-running stripe, embellished with edition-specific graphics, elegantly stretches along the vehicle’s length, creating an eye-catching contrast.

Limited Edition MINI JCW 1TO6 Features Monochromatic Exterior and Exclusive Interior

Inside the vehicle, the MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition emblem can be seen on various parts, including the door sills, Nappa leather sports steering wheel, and floor mats. Meanwhile, the left side of the steering wheel displays the black graphic lettering “One of 999,” signifying the exclusivity and limited availability of this model.

Beneath the hood, the JCW remains unchanged, housing the potent turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine that delivers an impressive 231 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. This powertrain propels the hatchback with zeal, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 6.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 153 mph (246 km/h).

231-Horsepower MINI JCW 1TO6 Starts at $45,300

Production of the highly coveted 1TO6 Edition is set to commence in the third quarter of 2023. Customers can secure their orders now on a first come, first served basis by placing a $500 deposit. In the US market, the MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition builds upon the MINI John Cooper Works with Iconic Trim. The pricing for the 1TO6 Edition adds an additional $2,500 to the base price, resulting in a total MSRP of $45,300, plus an additional $995 for Destination and Handling.