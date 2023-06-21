Online sales have been picking up steam in recent years, so much so that BMW has developed a habit of launching special editions that can only be purchased from its web shop in South Korea. Such is the case here with the M3 Competition M xDrive Touring First Edition and i4 M50 Gran Coupe Pro Special Edition. The wagon is capped at just seven cars while the electric M Performance model is limited to 15 units.

You can’t order the fast estate for the time being since the initial production run has already been allocated to early adopters. However, BMW South Korea mentions additional vehicles are on the way and the order books will be reopened in the near future. The G81 comes finished in Individual Frozen Pure Grey combined with the M Carbon Exterior Package. It costs KRW 143.6 million or about $111,000 at current exchange rates.

As for the dual-motor i4 M50, it’s still available to buy online at the moment of writing and comes exclusively in Voodoo Blue with glossy black accents. As you would expect from a special edition, it comes generously equipped and even has a few M Performance trinkets. BMW South Korea is charging 98.4 million won or approximately $76,000 for the best-selling car from the M division in 2022.

The duo follows three online-only special editions launched in the East Asian country back in September 2022. Those were based on the M135i, M3 Competition, and the M550i. Just like the two new entries, the cars were built in limited quantities and came bundled with a rich equipment list as well as special colors.

BMW South Korea typically has a few special versions available to buy on its online shop at any given time of the year. Well, “special” might be an exaggeration since these are generally high-end versions with fixed specifications for people with deeper pockets that don’t want to waste time with configurators and visits to the dealership.

