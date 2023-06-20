BMW might have taken some controversial decisions in recent years, but we must give credit where it’s due. The Munich-based automaker is still selling an M3 with a stick shift and a gasoline engine without electrification baked in. Yes, the clock is ticking for the non-hybrid M engines and by extension the manual gearbox, but the M division wants to keep the traditional recipe for as long as possible. Stricter emissions regulations are accelerating the rollout of hybrids and EVs, thus gradually killing the clutch pedal in the process.

A new onboard video of an M3 G80 shows the base model with the 6MT and the gorgeous Zanzibar II Metallic paint while it tackles the challenging Nürburgring. It may look stock from afar, but the sports sedan has been brought closer to the road via adjustable lowering springs to improve handling. The AMG C63 rival had the original wheels swapped out to make room for the 963 M alloys.

Inside the striking Kyalami Orange cabin, the OEM steering wheel has been replaced with an aftermarket flat-bottomed wheel. You’ll also notice the optional carbon bucket seats, but most importantly, there’s a clutch pedal. There are loads of carbon fiber to complement the roof made from the same lightweight material, which is also found underneath the hood where the S58 has been modified.

Equipped with an Eventuri intake and benefiting from software tuning, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine produces a devilish 666 horsepower. Being an M3 with the manual, all that output is routed to the rear wheels, so it quickly shows its tail-happy nature on the Nürburgring. The super sedan rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and has carbon-ceramic brakes for superior stopping power.

Despite growing and putting on weight over the years, the M3 remains pleasantly tossable, especially if there’s more power coming from the S58 as is the case here. The Nordschleife was not overly busy that day, allowing the driver to push the car without overdoing it as 666 hp going only to the rear wheels means you have to be careful.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube