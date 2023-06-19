An iconic 1980 BMW M1 is set to be featured at the prestigious Gooding & Company’s 2023 Pebble Beach Auctions, an event that takes place during the renowned Monterey Car Week in August, held in Northern California. Up for auction is a remarkable BMW M1, bearing the chassis number 442, showcasing its original white paint and black interior.

1980 BMW M1 to be Auctioned at Pebble Beach

According to the listing, this BMW M1 is imported into the United States in 1981 and then acquired by the current consignor in 2001. Furthermore, the ad says that this M1 has been impeccably preserved in its highly original, unrestored state. Notably, this M1 has never undergone any paintwork since its initial manufacture, and astonishingly, it has accumulated a mere 11,457 miles on the odometer. The esteemed auction house, Gooding & Company, has provided an estimated value of $500,000 to $600,000 for the captivating BMW M1. The price is inline with previous sales of the M1.

1980 BMW M1: The Story of One of BMW’s Finest Vehicles

The intriguing story of the BMW M1, the German automaker’s first and only supercar, has been recounted numerous times in the past. However, in case you missed it, here’s a brief overview. It all began in 1972 when Paul Bracq developed the BMW Turbo concept car, which eventually evolved into the renowned BMW M1.

From its inception to its unfortunate demise, the M1 stood out as one of the finest supercars of its time, yet its significance often goes unnoticed in the annals of history. While the concept originated with Bracq, the man responsible for bringing the M1 to life was Jochen Neerpasch. Renowned designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and his team at Ital Design crafted the M1’s iconic design. Ultimately, BMW produced a total of 430 M1 units, with around 40 specifically built for racing purposes.

BMW M1: A Supercar That Defied the Odds

The BMW M1 can be considered one of BMW’s most exceptional vehicles, despite its numerous setbacks and strokes of misfortune that led to its relative obscurity. It was perhaps one of the earliest examples of a supercar that offered both exhilarating performance and comfortable everyday drivability. Equipped with a remarkable 24-valve, 3.5-liter I6 engine with a dry sump and mid-mounted configuration, the M1 possessed a captivating character.

1980 BMW M1: A Rare and Collectible Classic

While originally designed for racing, the engine proved equally enjoyable during leisurely drives. It produced an impressive 266 horsepower, a substantial figure for 1980, enabling the M1 to achieve a swift 0-60 mph sprint in 5.4 seconds and reach 100 mph in just 8 seconds. These figures were extraordinary by 1980 standards and would still be considered impressive by today’s measures.

Here are some photos of the BMW M1 going for auction in August.

