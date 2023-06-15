If you’re in the “they don’t make them like they used to” crowd, then BMW has a treat for you. The Historic Grand Prix held at Circuit Zandvoort in The Netherlands will host some of the automaker’s greatest hits from the M division. There’s going to be a section dedicated to the 5 Series to celebrate the midsize sedan’s 50th anniversary, which technically took place last year since the E12 went on sale in 1972.

BMW won’t be showing regular versions of the 5er but rather the very first M5 (E28) and its successor, the E34. These will be joined by the latest interpretation of the M formula for the 5 Series as the fully electric i5 M60 will also be there. In addition, the original 3.0 CSL E9 is going to be there as well, together with the iconic mid-engined M1 supercar (E26) launched in 1978.

In related news, the BMW Group will bring the MINI Clubman Final Edition and will be preparing something special to mark BMW Motorrad’s centenary. The 2023 edition of the Historic Grand Prix is scheduled to take place July 16-18. This year, the event is celebrating its 75th anniversary, having held the first race back in 1948.

The connection between BMW and Circuit Zandvoort traces its roots to June 1938 when a 328 Roadster won one of the first races organized in The Netherlands. The event took place on a street circuit in the coastal village where the first motorcycle races were also held. Fast forward to the 1960s, BMW and MINI triumphed in numerous touring car races on the same track. In addition, the luxury brand has enjoyed success in DTM and F1 in the past. In 2023, the new M2 is offered with a Zandvoort Blue paint.

As a final note, Zandvoort also hosts the BMW Driving Experience where participants can improve their skills behind the wheel. That includes learning how to drift a car and attending courses for people who just earned their driver’s license.

Source: BMW