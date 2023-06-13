The BMW M2 G87 has officially landed in The Netherlands and one of the first cars has already been modified for the BimmerFest Europe event that took place last weekend at the Raceway Venray. Absolute Motors decided to show off the sports coupe in Sapphire Black with a partial wrap featuring a Hot Wheels livery in matte pyrite gold with matching wheels. Mind you, those are not OEM alloys as they’ve been replaced with a custom HRE FF21 set measuring 20 inches.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the anniversary BMW roundel launched last year when the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary. It was an extremely busy 2022 for the “world’s most powerful letter” as aside from the new M2, the performance branch also launched the long-awaited M3 Touring, the hardcore M4 CSL, the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL, and the polarizing XM plug-in hybrid SUV.

Although bigger and heavier than ever before, the M2 remains a purist’s delight by packing an inline-six, a manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive while avoiding electrification. BMW has already spruced up the baby M with a plethora of M Performance parts as well as two Individual matte paints: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. For a splashy look, the aftermarket scene is already busy modifying the G87.

Those who are willing to wait until 2025 or so and can afford to reach deeper into their pockets should know an M2 CS or something to that effect is already being tested. It’s getting a CSL-esque integrated trunk lid spoiler and over 500 horsepower, but rumor has it that BMW intends to sell the hotter derivative only with an automatic transmission.

With the M2 using the same twin-turbo, 3.0-liter S58 engine as big-brother M4, the tuning potential is huge considering we’ve seen aftermarket packages that have taken the six-cylinder mill to over 700 hp. That seems like overkill for what remains a relatively small car sold only with rear-wheel drive, but we’re fairly certain some owners will be brave enough to drive around in a tail-happy machine.

Source: Absolute Motors / Instagram