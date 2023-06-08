When BMW first revealed the 3.0 CSL revival, it shocked the fanbase for two reasons. One is that it finally brought the 3.0 CSL back and used the stunning 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car as its basis, which made fans happy. However, it then shocked fans in the wrong way once they found out about the price. At $750,000, the 3.0 CSL is the most expensive new car BMW has ever made and, since BMW is only making 50, so few people will ever own one. Which is why seeing one in person is an incredibly special event.

In this new video, we take you up close and personal with the BMW 3.0 CSL but not just any 3.0 CSL. This one is number 00/50, which means it won’t be sold to the public. Instead, BMW is holding onto this one and will likely keep it on display somewhere at the BMW Welt. Thankfully, we had the chance to take a look at car number zero at the Monza F1 track to show you folks around it.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is essentially a modded M4 Coupe, as that’s what it starts life as. From there, it gets custom bodywork, much of which is done by hand, aggressive aero, and an M-colored livery. While you can tell it’s an M4 underneath the custom body work—thanks to an almost identical silhouette—the new body’s design borrows heavily from the Hommage concept car. Fans adored the Hommage concept car, when it debuted, so it was wise to use that for the actual production car. However, it’s a shame the gorgeous design was only used on a ultra-limited, absurdly expensive car that almost no one will see. This is what the M4 should have looked like from the beginning.

Under the body work, the 3.0 CSL gets upgraded suspension, steering, and performance. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged “S58” inline-six now makes 553 horsepower and pairs exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. According to BMW, the 3.0 CSL is an enthusiast’s car, so it needs a manual gearbox, rather than an automatic. The irony is that few owners will ever actually drive it.

Inside, it gets bespoke seats that feature black Alcantara with white stitching, an Alcantara steering wheel, the old iDrive 7 as iDrive 8 isn’t as driver-focused, and a bespoke shift lever. The latter features a throwback shape to the original 3.0 CSL’s knob. Aside from that, it looks like an M4 inside.

Only 50 of these cars will be made but none of them will officially be sold in the U.S. There are two that we know of that were bought and imported to the U.S. under the show and display law, which means they can’t be driven more than a few thousand miles per year. The rest of them will be sold in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.