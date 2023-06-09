It might be tempting for die-hard BMW customers to want the plug-in hybrid XM. Not only is the BMW XM the first M car to be built from the ground up by the M Division since the original M1 but it’s also the most powerful BMW model in history. However, it’s also the most expensive BMW, with a starting sticker from of $159,995. Is it really worth that much money, though, when another SUV from BMW is more than $60,000 cheaper and just as fast in the real world? Because the BMW X6 M60i makes the XM seem like bad value.

This new video from The Straight Pipes shows off what the newly facelifted BMW X6 M60i can do and it honestly shames cars like the XM, in terms of performance and style for the money. The X6 is the original funky looking BMW and it’s better looking than the shockingly odd XM. When a car makes the X6 look pretty, you know it’s a pretty gnarly looking car.

More importantly, though, it packs more value for the money. The X6 M60i starts at $94,595, which is more than $60,000 cheaper than the XM. It’s also significantly less powerful than the XM, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The XM’s similarly-sized engine makes a whopping 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, thanks to help from an electric motor. However, BMW claims a 4.1 second 0-60 mph time for the XM and a 4.2 second time for the X6 M60i. How could the XM only be a tenth faster than the XM? Weight, the XM weighs over 6,000 lbs, more than 700 lbs more than the X6 M60i.

More impressive, though, is how capable the X6 M60i is, despite not being a real M car. It has an impressive ride/handling balance that makes it both comfortable and capable. Sure, it’s numb and lacks any sort of driver involvement but it’s not like the XM is a Porsche Cayman in the twisties, either. The BMW X6 M60i is more than enough performance for any buyer and it packs enough unique styling to make it stand out without looking obnoxious.

The specific car in the video wears an Isle of Man green paint and it looks fantastic on the X6 M60i. That color became a fan-favorite on the new BMW M3 but it really improves the look of the X6 and I’m surprised at just how good it looks.

So if you’re in the market for a fun to drive, high-performance, funky looking SUV, you don’t need to look any further than the BMW X6 M60i.