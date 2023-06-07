This new BMW M2 is shockingly fast, especially when equipped with the eight-speed automatic. It’s far quicker than its 453 horsepower suggests, leading us to believe BMW isn’t being totally honest about that power figure. There’s a real chance it makes closer to the M3 Competition’s 503 horsepower. But how quick is it compared to some its competitors?

In this new video from The Fast Lane Car, we get to see the BMW M2 drag race two other high-performance sports cars, one of which is actually a close relative: the Toyota GR Supra and the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

On paper, the BMW M2 has the Supra crushed. Its 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque are both quite a bit higher than the Supra’s 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. Additionally, the Supra in this test had a manual transmission, which is more fun but slower than the M2’s eight-speed auto. The biggest advantage for the Supra is its lighter curb weight, as it tips the scales at around 300 lbs lighter than the M2. However, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is a different story, with its 470 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and instant electric torque delivery. So which one was quickest?

Well, when they were finally able to get the M2 to launch properly, it beat the Supra pretty easily. That said, the M2’s launch control system is finicky to use and it takes longer to engage that than it does for the car to reach 60 mph. So you’re not engaging it at red lights while you wait for a real-life, stop light drag race. And without launch control engaged, the Supra actually beat the M2 pretty easily. So, in the real world, someone with a good left foot can smoke an M2 with a Supra.

As for the Tesla Model 3, well even the mighty M2 couldn’t match its electric performance. Having dual electric motors is a massive performance advantage over the BMW M2, whose inline-six is impressive but nowhere near as responsive as electric motors. Plus, the Model 3’s all-wheel drive gave it a traction advantage that the M2 just can’t match. Additionally, the M2 might launch in second gear. The rear-wheel drive M3 Competition with a similar engine launches in second gear, to avoid wheel spin, so it’s possible the M2 does as well.

In the end, the results of this drag race were pretty predictable. However, speed only tells a part of the story. How they handle, ride, and sound are also big parts of why you might buy one instead of the other. So which is your winner?