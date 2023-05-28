Because in 2023 virtually all automakers put the electric versions of a new car at the forefront of the model’s debut, the 5 Series G60 has largely been shown only as an i5, be it the eDrive40 or the M60. Nearly 200 official images have been released by BMW but only a handful show the luxury sedan with a combustion engine. Even that one has a large dose of electricity baked in since it’s a 530e plug-in hybrid.

Thankfully, BMW Romania decided to do things differently and opted to showcase the once-traditional 520i with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine. It’s not a pure ICE setup because it incorporates a mild-hybrid setup with a 48V battery mounted in the trunk where the usual 12V battery is also located. A new walkaround video allows us to get better acquainted with the base 5 Series, albeit it’s not the cheapest configuration money can buy.

While it does away with the M Sport Package we’ve seen on the two i5 flavors, it does have optional 20-inch wheels and a Tanzanite Blue metallic paint. We are particularly fond of the satin accents replacing the black trim seen on the eDrive40 and M60 while the illuminated kidney grille contour is a gimmick we’re getting used to. For the interior, BMW had the 520i equipped with Merino leather upholstery featuring a two-tone Silverstone / Atlas Grey finish from the Individual catalog. The base upholstery does away with leather completely and uses Veganza.

You’ll have to see the car in person to realize it has considerably grown in size compared to the G30 it replaces. The eighth-generation 5er is 3.4 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and 1.4 inches taller, measuring 199.2 inches (5060 millimeters) in length, 74.8 inches (1900 millimeters) in width, and 59.6 inches (1515 millimeters) in height. As a matter of fact, it’s a tad longer than the E38 7 Series. The wheelbase has been elongated by 0.8 inches to 117.9 inches (2995 millimeters). Cargo capacity depends on whether the car has a combustion engine or not, with ICE and PHEV versions offering 520 liters (18.4 cubic feet) whereas the EVs have 490 liters (17.3 cubic feet).

Those in need of extra practicality will have to wait until near the end of the year or early 2024 for the 5 Series Touring. It too will get the i5 treatment. Better yet, it’s widely believed there will also be an M5 Touring in 2025.

