BMW is certainly not wasting any time with the 5 Series G60’s rollout as the eighth-generation model has already been shown in Romania as a 520i without the M Sport Package. For the luxury sedan’s Czech premiere, the premium automaker decided to do things differently by bringing the fully electric i5. It’s not the more appealing the M60, but this eDrive40 is not standard either.

Dressed to impress in M Brooklyn Grey metallic, the Mercedes EQE rival has the optional M Sport Package on top of which the M Sport Package Pro was added. The latter bundles an illuminated contour of the kidney grille, a trunk lid spoiler, Shadowline black exterior accents (including headlights), and the M colors on the seatbelts.

Those 21-inch wheels with a two-tone finish (954 style) are the largest available for the new 5 Series and have been combined with red calipers for the M Sport brakes. This i5 eDrive40 has blue accents in the headlights to denote we’re looking at the upgraded matrix LED setup while the black panoramic roof complements the other dark surfaces on the body.

The interior has also been spruced up a bit since it has Merino leather upholstery in Copper Brown and Atlas Grey while the iDrive’s rotary knob has the optional crystal finish. A carbon fiber dashboard trim and flat-bottomed steering wheel give the cabin a sporty vibe even though this isn’t the hotter M60. For better or worse, the screen real estate has never been this generous on the 5er, and we’re not just talking about the two in the front. Rear-seat passengers now have their own display to adjust the temperature and other related settings.

In the Czech Republic where the G60 is already available to order, prices start at 1 467 700 Kč ($66,500) for the 520i and rise to 2 523 300 Kč ($114,300) for the i5 M60. BMW will launch the new 5 Series Sedan globally in October, with the Touring not far behind. The wagon will also be offered in ICE, PHEV, and EV flavors, plus quite possibly as a full-fat M5 for the third time ever.

Source: BMW Czech Republic