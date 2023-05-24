The debut of the latest G60 BMW 5 Series centers on its electrified lineup, making it unsurprising that BMW showcased the i5 prominently. However, among the promotional photographs and press materials, there was one model noticeably absent: the 5 Series plug-in hybrid. During the filming of the new BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40 at Villa d’Este, we also managed to catch a glimpse of the 2024 BMW 530e PHEV.

299 Horsepower and 87-102 km of range

In terms of features, this specific 2024 BMW 530e boasted what we refer to as a “basic configuration.” It sported smaller wheels compared to the i5 M60’s large 21-inch wheels, and it showcased the popular Sophisto Grey exterior color accompanied by white Veganza upholstery. Even the steering wheel was wrapped in faux leather. Furthermore, within the cabin, we observe the presence of interior trims crafted from open-pored fine-grain ash wood, adorned with accents in a dark silver color.

For those seeking a balance between traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) power and electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, the 530e offers a plug-in hybrid configuration centered around a 2.0-liter engine. This setup delivers a commendable combined output of 299 horsepower and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, propelling the 5 Series PHEV from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h).

Boasting an electric range of 87 to 102 kilometers according to WLTP standards, the new 2024 BMW 530e provides a substantially expanded emission-free driving range compared to its predecessor. Of course, if you need more power, BMW will offer the 550e xDrive. The more potent 550e xDrive gets a beefier 3.0-liter inline-six for a maximum output of 489 hp and 515 lb-ft (700 Nm), lowering the sprint to 4.3 seconds and increasing top speed to 155 mph (250 km/h). Bear in mind the two plug-in hybrid models will be available to buy from Spring 2024.