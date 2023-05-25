As usual, the UK has one of the first configurators live for the exciting new all-electric BMW 5 Series. Excited to dive right in and see all of the new color and configuration options, here’s a quick look at how you can spec the new BMW i5. For now, BMW offers the electrified G60 5 Series in two guises: i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60. The i5 eDrive40 provides 335 horsepower and gets around 295 miles of range. The i5 M60 cranks out 590 horsepower and should get around 256 miles of range. I would opt for the higher-output variant since it will probably be a lot more fun. Especially if the i4 M50 is any indicator.

Models of the New BMW i5

Exterior Color Options for the New BMW i5

The new 5 Series offers a good mix of old-school favorites and new options. Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Mineral White could be easily guessed. Sophisto Grey returns after a long hiatus (sans brief availability on the iX), as does the elusive Oxide Grey. Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey round out the new-school colors, and BMW offers three frozen schemes: Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey. I went with Oxide Grey, which is even more appealing as a no-cost option.

New BMW i5 Wheels

The i5 eDrive40 gets more choice than the i5 M60, thanks to Style 935 and Style 936 M wheel options. Both look okay, especially for an electric car. Both the i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40 get Style 938 and 939 M 20-inchers, but the 940 M wheels remain exclusive to the M60. The 21-inch Style 954 wheels are available on both trims. They also look a bit ridiculous, so I stuck with the 940 M wheels on my build.

Interior and Trim

Both versions of the i5 get the same options for interior upholstery and trim. Veganza leatherette comes standard in five flavors: Smoke White, Burgundy, Espresso Brown, and Black. A neat M Alcantara/Veganza option blends cloth and leatherette and is my choice as it looks – and probably feels – great. Plus, not hot in the summer and not cold in the winter. Leather options move up to “Individual” requests, and you can specify Copper Brown/Atlas Grey, Silverstone/Atlas, and Black/Atlas Grey with Alcantara.

Trims are varied but remain the same across both electrified 5 Series. Familiar options include Dark Silver M Trim with Aluminum Rhombicle and carbon fiber. The rest is varying woods, including options like Grey Blue Ash and open-pored choices. The carbon fiber trim works best with the futuristic interior of the i5.

Packages and Optional Equipment

The configurator only offers a couple of different option packages: a Comfort Pack and a Technology Plus Pack. These blend the packages we’ll see in the US as the Premium and Executive Packages. But, unfortunately, they break them up in a way that makes it hard to go without either. No, BMW, I don’t think anyone wants a £98,145 electric sedan without a heated steering wheel. So, I’ll check all the boxes. Stateside, I’d opt for the M Sport Professional Package (for red brake calipers, Extended Shadowline Trim, and Shadowline lights) and the Premium Package. The Premium Package is truly premium in this iteration, offering full LED lights, a head-up display, an interior camera, heated seats and steering wheel (standard on M60), and Park/Driving Assistant Plus.

In the UK, as built, my i5 M60 costs £80,700 before my few options. VAT and fees bring it up to £103,145. I think the US pricing would come in around $90,000, based on the starting MSRP + delivery fee of $85,095. I guess for a 600-horsepower EV with the latest and greatest BMW tech, that isn’t really all that bad. Here’s hoping it drives like it looks – modern, with a dash of the old school.

How would you spec your new BMW i5? Is the price in line with what you expected? View the BMW UK Configurator and let us know.