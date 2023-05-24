BMW is making 53 units of the 3.0 CSL but only 50 are for customers. One of the remaining cars is the 00/50 we saw at the Welt last year and once again at the 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The other two cars are prototypes used during the testing phase. Both disguised vehicles were showcased in Italy at the Monza track where owners of the production model were invited.

The original plan was to allow the customers to race the 3.0 CSL prototypes but only ended up doing hot laps because of the bad weather. BMW sold the production version exclusively in Alpine White uni with hand-painted M graphics. We’d argue this camouflage is just as cool since it harkens back to some of the company’s greatest hits for the road and track.

We originally saw one of the prototypes back in late June 2022 when BMW through M CEO Frank van Meel kicked off the teaser campaign to generate hype until the 3.0 CSL’s official debut in the second half of November. Aside from depicting important cars and engines, the full body wrap also had a few messages that served as clues. The “6MT FTW” hinted at the use of a stick shift while “I like it rare” alluded to the car’s exclusivity. In addition, “I donut care” and “drift happens” suggested a rear-wheel-drive layout.

BMW had no issues selling all 50 cars despite charging €750,000 a pop. The two-seater 3.0 CSL is the most expensive new car sold by the German luxury brand. Each vehicle goes through an intricate production process to fit the E9 Batmobile-inspired body and a gorgeous take on the kidney grille. It also happens to be the brand’s most potent car powered by an inline-six engine since it has 553 hp or an extra 10 hp over the M4 CSL upon which it’s based.

The 3.0 CSL wrapped up an important year for BMW as the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 when wagon enthusiasts finally got the M3 Touring.