It’s unfortunate for us Yanks that Americans don’t like diesel engines. Europe has so many great diesel engine options, providing customers with affordable, efficient models that we don’t get. For the European market, both the newly facelifted BMW X5 and X6 are getting a new diesel engine option and we’re jealous.

Starting this August, the BMW X5 and X6 will get a new straight-six diesel engine and will wear the xDrive40d name. The new I6 diesel uses a single twin-scroll turbocharger and gets 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. That not only helps improve fuel efficiency and emissions but it also helps smooth out auto start/stop.

The 3.0-liter turbo-diesel has new steel pistons, which allows BMW to run higher combustion pressures. BMW also improved the oil separation process and fitted new solenoid valve injectors. The latter of which send more fuel into the combustion chamber, creating a total pressure of 2,500 bar. Total power is 352 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque (720 Nm). Both cars are only available with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. According to BMW, both cars share identical 0-100 km/h (0-62) mph times of 5.5 seconds. However, it will be interesting to see what the final numbers are, as BMW always underrates its power and performance figures.

In terms of fuel economy, the BMW X6 is ever-so-slightly better that the X5, likely due to its more aerodynamic shape. The BMW X6 xDrive40d uses 8.2—7.3 liters/100 km, compared to the BMW X5 xDrive40d, which uses 8.4—7.3 liters/100 km.

BMW’s diesel engine options have always been attractive in cars like the X5 and X6, for European customers. Not only do they typically have more than enough power for the vast majority of customers’ needs but they also typically have lower entry point than their gasoline counterparts. For instance, the BMW X5 xDrive40d might cost less than the X5 xDrive40i, while packing more torque. Additionally, the diesel variants typically get better fuel economy while emitting fewer emissions, which makes them more logical choices. It’s why you see so many expensive models in Germany using diesel engines.

Both the BMW X5 and X6 were recently updated, with new looks, new interiors, and new tech, making good cars even better. Now, there’s a new engine option available for both that should get many realistic customers excited. Now if only BMW sold the diesel engine here in the ‘States, we’d be much better off. Oh well, I guess we’re stuck with the B58.