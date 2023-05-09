When Lexus introduced the fifth-generation RX nearly a year ago, it announced the long-wheelbase RX L would not return, deciding instead to sell the SUV strictly with two rows of seats. There’s a very good reason for that as Toyota’s luxury division is preparing to introduce the first-ever TX. A teaser image released today signals the imminent arrival of a new BMW X7 competitor.

Naturally, Lexus isn’t willing to talk shop just yet. The 2024 TX is expected to be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander and therefore have a unibody construction compared to the body-on-frame LX and GX. Consequently, it’ll be more about on-road comfort rather than off-road capabilities, all while offering a spacious third row to fight Bavaria’s fullsize SUV as well as the Mercedes GLS and the Lincoln Aviator.

Technical specifications should mirror those of its Toyota sibling which tops off with a hybrid 2.5-liter gasoline engine producing 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (544 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to both axles. The BMW X7 isn’t available with an electrified setup but it does have two performance versions (M60i and ALPINA XB7) with up to 630 hp, plus a diesel engine in Europe. It’s unclear whether the TX is coming to the Old Continent but we wouldn’t count on it.

How much is it going to cost? Industry sources claim it should carry a starting price of roughly $60,000 or a bit less than that. Either way, it’ll considerably undercut the X7. In the United States, BMW’s fullsize luxury SUV starts at $81,900 for the xDrive40i, rising to $108,700 for the M60i and to $149,400 for the XB7. The TX will compete in pricing with the smaller X5, available in the US from $65,200 but only with two rows of seats.

The wraps should come off in the coming weeks ahead of a sales launch nearly the end of the year or early 2024.

Source: Lexus