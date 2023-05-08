I’ve driven just about every iteration of the BMW M8. I’ve driven the coupe, the convertible, and the gran coupe and never once have I felt it needed more power. In fact, the M8 Gran Coupe still might be the most violently powerful car I’ve ever driven. It’s the closest thing to teleportation I’ve ever experienced. And yet, G-Power thought it needed another 200 horsepower so and, as you can see in this new video from AutoTopNL, those extra ponies turned it into an absolute maniac.

The standard BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe pumps out 617 horsepower from its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8. While BMW claims 3.2 seconds to 60 mph, it realistically does it in around 2.9 seconds. It’s a four-door ballistic missile right from the factory. So what does 200 extra horsepower do?

Well it turns its rear tires to smoke, that’s what it does. From the factory, the M8 is a very serious, undramatic car. It goes very, very fast but does so with little to no drama. It’s almost so steady and capable that even its brutal speed and acceleration can sometimes feel boring. However, that’s not the case with the G-Power-tuned car. It turns every turn, regardless of its radius, and even every straight into an opportunity to shred its tires to bits at will. There’s so much power that it looks so easy to break its rear tires loose. However, once they do come lose, it looks surprisingly easy to reign in. Either it just has so much mechanical grip—either from the factory or from suspension tuning—or G-Power has worked some very clever power and differential software into this car. It looks so easy to control, even with all of that power shredding its rear tires.

There’s no word on what other sort of specific modifications were done, such as suspension or brakes. We do know that the wheels, the bulging hood, and big rear wing were added, likely purely for cosmetics. But there are likely to be some chassis mods done, as it seems to stable at speed to be stock.

No one is going to take a modified M8 Gran Coupe to the track, as it’d be pointless. It’s too big and too heavy to be a track car. So why tune it like this? Because it will make the morning commute that little bit better and isn’t that worth the price of the G-Power upgrades on top of your childhood dream car?