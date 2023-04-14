At the beginning of the year, BMW revealed plans to transition the entire 4 Series lineup to the iDrive 8, bringing significant changes to the dashboard design and the user interface. Production commenced this spring and now one of the first M4 Convertible models with the swanky curved display has been filmed. It’s actually BMW’s first open-top model to have the latest infotainment considering the 8 Series / M8 and Z4 still use the iDrive 7 despite going through a Life Cycle Impulse in 2022.

As in all non-compact models equipped with iDrive 8, the M4 Convertible boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster combined with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The latter incorporates the vast majority of functions, including those for the climate settings. BMW has simplified the center console by eliminating most physical buttons and it has also slimmed down the air vents to make room for the enlarged display.

This Competition model with xDrive has a carbon fiber interior trim and uses the old gear shift lever as opposed to recent non-M models that have switched to a much smaller selector. Another option we’re able to spot right away is the Neck Warmer, which consists of an air vent built into the front seats that sends warm air when the roof is down. The temperature is automatically adjusted depending on the vehicle’s speed and how hot or cold it is outside.

Besides the iDrive 8, more changes are reportedly planned for the M4 Convertible as a Life Cycle Impulse is apparently coming with cars manufactured from March 2024. As with the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive, its cabrio equivalent is said to receive a small bump in output. An insider claims BMW will take the twin-turbo, inline-six engine to 525 hp. That number might represent PS, in which case the horsepower would be 518 hp. The same upgrade is rumored to come to the M3 Sedan as well.

The G83 will be around for many years, with production allegedly ending in mid-2028. In the meantime, the 8 Series / M8 Convertible could be going away at the end of 2025, with the Z4 to follow suit in early 2026.

Source: SDA Dan Cars / YouTube