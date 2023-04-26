The next-generation BMW X3 is going to look a lot like this current generation BMW X3, if these new spy photos are anything to go by. Despite being covered in heavy camouflage, the next-gen X3 test mule seen here is difficult to distinguish from the car that’s on sale today, at first glance. However, look a little closer and there are some dead giveaways. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be see here)

Up front, this new BMW X3 seems pretty similar to the current X3, however its headlights are completely different. They’re a bit swoopier and similar in shape to those seen on the upcoming 5 Series. Its kidney grilles are very normal in shape, which is a massive relief. It seems the next-gen BMW X3 will have a traditional looking front end, which gives us hope for the upcoming iX3.

Another giveaway that this is a new model is the door handles. They’re flush to the body, like those found on most new BMWs, such as the 2 Series, i4, and upcoming 5 Series. Out back, the rear window looks smaller and there are quad exhausts. The latter of which shows this test mules hand and proves it’s an M Performance model. We don’t know for certain that it will have an ‘M40i’ badge, as many M Performance BMWs seem to be stepping up their nomenclature, but we don’t foresee an X3 M50i anytime soon.

In profile, this new X3 looks lower, sportier than the current car. Being a BMW test mule, there’s quite a bit of body fakery going on, so it’s hard to tell exactly what it’s going to look like, but it seems to have a low sloping A-pillar and the roofline looks more aggressively raked than before. Just from these spy photos, I think many BMW fans will be happy with the next-gen X3.

There’s official word on what sort of engine this car might have but, given its M Performance nature, it’s likely going to be the newest iteration of BMW’s B58 engine. The new B58 features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and it’s one of the all-time BMW greats. The B58 has been in use since 2016 and it shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, as BMW moves into its next phase of electric Neue Klasse-based vehicles, it’s not going to invest big money into a new engine. So the B58 is likely what we’re going to see here.

[Source: Motor1]