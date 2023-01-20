When BMW USA updated its online configurator last month, it confirmed a previous report about price increases across the board. It’s a similar story in Australia where the automaker’s regional branch has published full pricing details for January 2023. The cars are anywhere between $1,600 to $11,500 (AUD) costlier than before. The biggest jump is for the M8 Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe in Competition guise, followed by the M850i Coupe and M850i Convertible commanding a hefty $9,000 premium.

In an interview with CarExpert, a spokesperson for BMW Australia explained the changes in pricing: “BMW constantly reviews its pricing structure throughout the year, taking into consideration a number of different factors. However, we always aim to ensure our products remain appropriately positioned and represent a competitive pricing proposition in the market for our customers.”

The silver lining is a significant price cut for the iX3 as the electric crossover is now $10,000 cheaper. It carries a starting price of $104,900, thus making it $5,500 more attainable than the plug-in hybrid X3 xDrive30e. It’s unclear whether this decision has been taken as a response after Tesla reduced the price of its Model Y by up to $3,400. Coincidentally, both EVs are made in China.

It should be mentioned BMW’s price hike for the start of the year follows a couple of similar adjustments made in 2022, specifically in April and August. Pricing details for the Australian market are attached below. The most affordable model is the 118i hatchback from $53,900 while the most expensive of the bunch is the M8 Coupe from $374,400.

The 7 Series G70 isn’t listed because it hasn’t gone through a price change, having been recently added to the lineup. The flagship tops out with the $297,900 i7 xDrive60. It’s the same story with the X1 U11 since it’s a new product. Other models soldier on with an unchanged pricing structure.

1 Series

118i: $53,900 (+$4000)

128ti: $61,900 (+$3000)

M135i xDrive: $75,300 (+$2400)

2 Series Coupe

220i: $67,700 (+$3800)

230i: $73,200 (+$2300)

M240i xDrive: $94,900 (+$3000)

2 Series Gran Coupe

218i M Sport: $61,200 (+$4300)

220i M Sport: $64,300 (+$4400)

M235i xDrive: $82,500 (+$2600)

M3

M3: $158,800 (+$5300)

M3 Competition: $169,100 (+$5600)

M3 Competition xDrive: $175,300 (+$5800)

M4

M4: $163,900 (+$5400)

M4 Competition: $174,300 (+$5800)

M4 Competition xDrive: $180,500 (+$6000)

M4 Competition xDrive convertible: $191,800 (+$6300)

5 Series

520i M Sport: $105,700 (+$3300)

530i M Sport: $126,300 (+$3900)

530d M Sport: $129,400 (+$4000)

M550i xDrive Pure: $152,000 (+$5100)

M550i xDrive: $167,000 (+$5100)

M5 Competition: $269,600 (+$8700)

8 Series

840i M Sport: $193,900 (+$6000)

840i M Sport convertible: $209,400 (+$6500)

M850i xDrive: $294,900 (+$9000)

M850i xDrive convertible: $303,900 (+$9000)

M8 Competition xDrive: $374,400 (+$11,500)

8 Series Gran Coupe

840i M Sport Gran Coupe: $190,800 (+$5900)

M850i xDrive Gran Coupe: $291,700 (+$8800)

M8 Competition xDrive Gran Coupe: $371,400 (+$11,500)

Z4

Z4 sDrive20i: $97,600 (+$6700)

Z4 M40i: $138,200 (+$4300)

X2

X2 sDrive18i: $52,600 (+$1600)

X2 sDrive20i: $64,300 (+$2000)

X2 M35i: $77,900 (+$2400)

X3

X3 sDrive20i: $81,700 (+$5100)

X3 xDrive20d: $84,700 (+$5100)

X3 xDrive30i M Sport: $96,500 (+$4600)

X3 xDrive30d M Sport: $102,900 (+$4900)

X3 xDrive30e M Sport: $110,400 (+$3400)

X3 M40i: $125,400 (+$3900)

X3 M Competition xDrive: $175,300 (+$5800)

X4

X4 xDrive20i M Sport: $94,100 (+$5500)

X4 xDrive30i M Sport: $104,800 (+$4900)

X4 M40i: $133,600 (+$4100)

X4 M Competition xDrive: $182,500 (+$6000)

Source: CarExpert