In a drag race between the X3 M and X5 M, we all know who is going to win. However, some will be surprised to see the gap between two of BMW’s high-performance SUVs is not as big as initially believed. A new showdown between the Competition specification of both go-faster luxobarges shows the difference between the compact model in LCI guise and its pre-LCI big brother.

The X5 M Competition has to carry around an extra 300 kilograms (661 pounds) compared to the X3 M Competition but it makes up for the additional bulk with a lot more power. Being the pre-facelift version, the bigger of the two speedy SUVs has the old S63 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 617 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). In the other corner, the X3 M Competition relies on the S58 unit, a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six with 503 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft).

On paper, both take 3.8 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), but a typical drag race goes well beyond that velocity. We can see the two M SUVs are neck and neck at the beginning of the duels before the X5 M Competition gradually increases its lead to win every time. No one was expecting the X3 M Competition to win, but it didn’t disappoint either.

The massive price gap between the two isn’t necessarily reflected in the performance delivered, or at least not entirely. The premium paid provides customers with a larger and more practical vehicle that also happens to be faster. Much like the X3 M now has internal competition from the M3 Touring, so will the X5 M in 2025 when the M5 Touring is rumored to return.

The gasoline-fueled X3 M might be living on borrowed time as sources close to the company have told us it will not live to see another generation. Instead, a purely electric iX3 M on the Neue Klasse platform could take its place, but no sooner than 2026 or 2027.

Source: Archie Hamilton Racing / YouTube