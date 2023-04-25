It isn’t often that a brand’s smallest crossover is one of its best looking cars. However, that is the case with the BMW X1, as it’s genuinely one of the best designs in BMW’s lineup (what does that say about BMW’s other cars?). Making it even better is the fact that the X1 has an electric variant, the BMW iX1, which looks really good in Frozen Pure Grey.

One of the best things about the BMW iX1, and its standard X1 sibling, is that it comes in a variety of very interesting colors. There’s an orange, green, blue, and this Frozen Pure Grey. The latter of which gives it a mature but sporty look that works well with the iX1. Maybe it’s just me but it’s a color that also seems to work well with EVs, as there’s something futuristic about the matte grey color.

In this photo gallery, the BMW iX1 heads through some stunning Italian countryside, which is actually not a bad place for an iX1, despite it being a crossover. Drive the X1 for only a few minutes and you’ll soon realize that it’s far more capable and more fun than its shape and size would suggest. It’s the best driving standard BMW SUV on sale right now and the electric iX1 is the best version.

Its dual electric motors make 308 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque, which is quite a bit more than the X1 xDrive28i’s 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. More importantly, though, is that its smooth, effortless, instant torque just makes it feel much faster. In addition to its added power and smoother powertrain, the iX1’s center of gravity is lower, thanks to its heavy battery pack in the floor, so it even handles a bit better than the standard car.

What’s good about the BMW iX1 is that it can actually drive hard through these stunning Italian roads and not worry too much about range. With around 260 miles of range from its 64.7 kWh battery pack, it’s capable of driving all day without a charge. At 130 kW, it charges pretty quickly too, even if it isn’t as quick to charge as some of its competitors from Volkswagen, Tesla, Hyundai, or Kia.

The BMW iX1 is a great overall package, though. It’s quick enough, smooth, and comfortable. It also looks pretty darn good in Frozen Grey and is one of the best looking Bimmers out there.

[Photos: BMW Italy]