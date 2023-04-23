There had been some rumors about BMW bringing the iX xDrive40 to the United States but it ultimately didn’t happen. The base model is available in Europe and other markets as a cheaper alternative to the xDrive50 for those who can make do with the smaller battery pack (76.6 kWh vs 115.5 kWh). It’s also significantly less powerful since the two motors put out a combined 322 hp (240 kW) and 630 Nm (465 lb-ft) whereas the more expensive model packs 516 hp (385 kW) and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft).

Putting those output numbers to the test, a YouTuber decided to take the entry-level BMW iX on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. The wet road didn’t stop the driver from pushing the electric SUV to the max, therefore hitting the electric top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 124 mph (200 km/h). The more potent iX xDrive50 has an identical limiter, so those with a need for speed will have to step up to the iX M60 since that one can reach 155 mph (250 km/h).

Even though it’s the base version, the iX xDrive40 is not that slow since it needs a little over six seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. It’s a decent time considering the electric SUV is quite heavy, tipping the scales at 2,365 kilograms (5,213 pounds) without any people inside. The video is a good opportunity to see how much juice the battery loses on the Autobahn, going down from a state of charge of 94% to 83%.

If you’re wondering about the cost, the xDrive40 massively undercuts the xDrive50 by having a starting price of €77,300 in Germany, thus making it €30,600 cheaper. It would be great to have this version in the United States where it would be far cheaper than the iX xDrive50 available for the 2024 model year from $87,100.

Reports state a facelifted iX is coming in a couple of years with better electric motors and battery packs, but nothing is official yet. If BMW insiders are to be believed, the LCI model is supposedly entering production in March 2025.

Source: TEST DRIVE FREAK / YouTube