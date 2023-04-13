While we’re patiently waiting for BMW to launch a CS version of the latest G82-generation M4, a new video shot in Germany allows us to rekindle with the old F87 model launched in mid-2017. Finished in San Marino Blue Metallic, the high-performance coupe is taken to the maximum on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where it actually went over the electronic top-speed limiter.

Since we’re in Germany, it’s worth noting the M4 CS lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 38 seconds. At the time, BMW said the time put the CS in “super-sports car territory. The M Driver’s Package was fitted as standard, which enabled the vehicle to reach a governed 174 mph (280 km/h). This M4 CS surpassed the velocity by reaching a respectable 176 mph (284 km/h). The GPS-based smartphone app was showing the same speed.

The video is a reminder it wasn’t that long ago when the M4 still had an analog instrument cluster. With the 2023 model year, the current M4 has also lost most of the conventional buttons on the center console. Call us old-fashioned, but we prefer the previous setup, including the once-traditional needles for the speedometer and tachometer.

As a refresher, the CS bridged the gap between the M4 with the Competition Package and the hardcore M4 GTS with its water injection system. BMW made anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 units during the model’s two-year run. All of them had a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission working with an uprated twin-turbo inline-six that delivered an extra 10 horsepower over the M4 Competition. With 460 hp on tap, the M4 CS did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.

The M4 CS might come back one day as BMW M boss Frank van Meel told us in an interview late last year there is room in the G82’s lineup for a CS. It’s likely only a matter of time taking into consideration the M3 G80 has already been given the Clubsport treatment.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube