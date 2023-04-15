Rolls-Royce prides itself on making truly one-of-a-kind cars and this Ghost is no exception, having received the bespoke treatment. It honors the city of Manchester where the automaker’s founding fathers Charles Rolls and Henry Royce met for the first time. It happened on May 4, 1904, in the Midland Hotel in central Manchester where the two decided to work on what was to become “the best motor car in the world.”

Unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester, the unique Ghost incorporates one of the most recognized symbols of the city – the Manchester Bee. You can see it on the rear pillar, finished in Turchese to complement the elegant coachline. It’s also found on the inside where it has been embroidered onto the backrests of all four seats, each featuring Turchese piping.

The one-off Ghost is finished in a traditional silver shade contrasted by the pinstripe wheel center caps and the brake calipers painted in Turchese. Although an image of the front fascia has not been released yet, we do know the grille is illuminated and has 10,000 laser-etched dots illustrating an aerial view of Manchester. The biggest of those dots represents Midland Hotel where Charles Rolls and Henry Royce met.

Imprinted between the rear seats are the names of several important landmarks, with the Midland Hotel at the very top. The headliner is covered in a graphene lattice-inspired pattern as a tribute to two professors at the University of Manchester first isolated graphene that first isolated graphene back in 2004.

Finishing touches include the illuminated treadplates and “MCR” inscribed in binary as a nod to The Manchester Baby world’s first stored programmed electronic digital computer in 1948.

According to the British ultra-luxury marque part of the BMW Group, this is the first time one of its cars has been inspired by the city of Manchester

Source: Rolls-Royce