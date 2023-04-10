HRE Performance Wheels, a leading manufacturer of high-performance wheels, has announced the date for its annual Open House event. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 9 am to 2 pm at its production facility in Vista, California. Car enthusiasts from all over the world are invited to attend this exciting event that promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The HRE Open House event is a unique opportunity for car lovers to get an up-close look at the wheel manufacturing process and interact with some of the top automotive suppliers in the world, such as Michelin and Brembo. Attendees will have the chance to see hundreds of cars from every segment of the automotive world, from hyper-cars to pickup trucks, and everything in between. Of course, you’ll also have a chance to see some of the latest wheels available for BMW cars. HRE has an entire lineup of wheels dedicated to BMW cars, with some interesting designs and finishes.

This year’s event will be hosted by Matt Farah from The Smoking Tire podcast, who will once again serve as the emcee. In addition, goldRushRally will be launching their nine-city tour across the western US region from HRE Wheels during the event.

But the HRE Open House event is more than just a celebration of all things automotive. The company has also partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, a community-based charity serving North County residents in need. HRE will donate all proceeds from the silent auction to the food bank, which makes the event even more meaningful. So mark your calendars for June 10th, 2023, and get ready to experience one of the most exciting events in the automotive world.

The HRE Open House event is a must-attend for anyone who loves cars, and with all the activities, giveaways, and amazing cars on display, it’s sure to be an unforgettable day. Attendance and street parking are free! HRE-equipped cars are encouraged to register: www.hrewheels.com/events.